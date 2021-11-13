Connections Clubhouse to host pottery fundraiser

NEWTON — Connections Clubhouse is once again hosting a pottery fundraiser. This year the event will be hosted over five days and will take place at the clubhouse. Select items will also be available for purchase online at cvhnc.org under Connections Clubhouse, or in person.

The public event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon. Santa Claus will also be in attendance on this day from 9 a.m. to noon for photos.

If you would like to shop throughout the week, these are the days that are available by appointment: Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

Raffle tickets for $5 to win one of three prizes will be available online, by phone and in person at satellite locations until noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, when the winner will be drawn.

Grand prize is a handmade quilt.

Second prize is a $25 Connections pottery gift certificate.

Third prize is a $15 Connections pottery gift certificate.

Connections Clubhouse is at 1679 Southwest Blvd. in Newton.