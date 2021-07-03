Connecting with library resources easier than ever

NEWTON — These days, many of the library’s resources are available via smartphone or tablet anywhere you have an Internet connection, and accessing them is an easy process.

To help you make the most of online books, movies, learning tools, and information databases, the Catawba County Library is offering a selection of virtual classes via Zoom. Each one provides an overview of the app or technology, along with opportunities to set up accounts, ask questions, and troubleshoot.

• How to Borrow Online Books, Movies & More presents two popular apps, Libby and Hoopla. You can download them for free from the Apple and Google Play stores and create an account immediately by entering your library card number. In the workshop, you’ll get simple directions for borrowing ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and music. You’ll also learn about the different features of Libby and Hoopla and see why it’s useful to have both apps.

Two sessions are available on Wednesday, July 7: one at 11 a.m. and another at 5 p.m. Register for either at tinyurl.com/cclseresources or by calling 828-465-8664. You'll receive a Zoom link the day before the program.