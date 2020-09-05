 Skip to main content
Confirmation class at Corinth Church
Confirmation class at Corinth Church

CONFIRMATION CLASS AT CORINTH CHURCH

Corinth Church in Hickory had a confirmation ceremony Aug. 29. This class finished during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the first class to wear masks to the service. Participants took their masks off and spread out for this photo. Shown (in alphabetical order) are Olivia Alala, Tripp Alexander, Abigail Anderson, Bella Apollonio, Anna Katherine Baucom, Jordan Bowman, Jesse Boyce, Courtlynn Bridgers, Samuel D’Angelo, Grant Edwards, Allie Elder, David Gee, Amelia Graham, Fritz Hutton, Cameron McNally, Emma Mullis, Maddox Norcross, Graham Powers, Baker Pulley, Kamryn Sain, Katelyn Sears, Jones Stahlschmidt, Claire White, Kiley Whitfield, Carter Williams. Not pictured are Aubrey Adams, Hayden Everley, Stella Hedrick, James Lanier, Dalton Rice, Ryder Rinehardt, Jonathan Snyder.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

