Conference designed for parents and teachers

RALEIGH — All North Carolina teachers and parents are invited to attend a free virtual remote learning conference that will be hosted by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE).

The REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) Conference will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28. It will provide educators with remote learning professional development and help parents navigate technology and new ways of learning.

“This is an unprecedented time that we’re in right now for education,” said Caroline Sullivan, executive director, NCBCE. “We’re pleased to be able to support our teachers and parents by providing a resource that will assist both of these groups in their new roles.”

Similar to the first REAL Conference held in August, educators from across the state are serving as content advisers for REAL 2.0. Sessions for parents will be available in both English and Spanish, and all sessions will include closed captioning.