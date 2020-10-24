Conference designed for parents and teachers

RALEIGH — All North Carolina teachers and parents are invited to attend a free virtual remote learning conference that will be hosted by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE).
The REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) Conference will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28. It will provide educators with remote learning professional development and help parents navigate technology and new ways of learning.
“This is an unprecedented time that we’re in right now for education,” said Caroline Sullivan, executive director, NCBCE. “We’re pleased to be able to support our teachers and parents by providing a resource that will assist both of these groups in their new roles.”
Similar to the first REAL Conference held in August, educators from across the state are serving as content advisers for REAL 2.0. Sessions for parents will be available in both English and Spanish, and all sessions will include closed captioning.
Some of the topics that will be covered for educators include navigating asynchronous learning; how to teach students effective study habits, time management and daily routines for virtual learning; tips and timesavers in Canvas; ideas for getting students motivated during virtual learning; Google Classroom and Google Meets tips and tricks; resources for struggling students; addressing the needs of exceptional learners in the regular classroom; video creating and editing tips and much more. Exceptional student needs will be addressed throughout.
The topics that will be covered in the parent sessions include digital literacy; understanding Canvas and Google Classroom; how to support children with autism during remote learning; the college application and FAFSA process; fostering good mental health for themselves and their children and much more.
Anyone wishing to attend REAL 2.0 can register at ncstudentconnect.com up until Oct. 28. Educators can also view the recordings from the first conference at the same link.
