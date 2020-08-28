Confederate monuments to be focus of history forum

NEWTON — The Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is hosting “Civil Discourse: A Revisionist History Forum” on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m.
According to Kenyon Kelly, who co-founded the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, “The forum will present a fact-based analysis of the history and original purpose of Confederate monuments.”
Panelists include Richard Eller, Historian in Residence, Catawba Valley Community College; William Keener, author; and Veronica McComb, dean, College of Humanities and Associate Professor of History, Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The forum will be streamed live on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Organization/Catawba-County-Truth-Reconciliation-Committee-120210266446810/.
The Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee believes that a society must continually examine history and recognize the consequences of systemic racism on marginalized communities.
