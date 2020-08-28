Confederate monuments to be focus of history forum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — The Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is hosting “Civil Discourse: A Revisionist History Forum” on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m.

According to Kenyon Kelly, who co-founded the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, “The forum will present a fact-based analysis of the history and original purpose of Confederate monuments.”

Panelists include Richard Eller, Historian in Residence, Catawba Valley Community College; William Keener, author; and Veronica McComb, dean, College of Humanities and Associate Professor of History, Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The forum will be streamed live on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Organization/Catawba-County-Truth-Reconciliation-Committee-120210266446810/.

The Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee believes that a society must continually examine history and recognize the consequences of systemic racism on marginalized communities.