Concerts, poetry readings and more

Poetry Hickory begins at 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. For questions or to register to read, call Scott Owens at 828-234-4266.

Speakers needed for TEDxHickory

TEDxHickory is seeking speakers to present for this year’s event. If you have an “idea worth spreading," consider applying to speak at TEDxHickory on Nov. 20.

This year’s TEDxHickory event will take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Crowd size will be determined by statewide COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event. Depending on in-person limitations, the event may also be webcast.

This year’s theme is “Collide.” What collisions have you witnessed? Survived? Been part of? How have they changed you or the world around you? What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?

TEDxHickory invites you to examine any variations of the concept of “Collide” that seem relevant, interesting and important to you for its ninth annual event coming in November. Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com.