Concerts, poetry readings and more

Earl Scruggs Center continues summer concerts
Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby with the venue’s Summer Concert Series.
This series features a slate of nationally and regionally known artists who have headlined festivals and appeared in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the White House, and a variety of television programs. In addition, the lineup includes critically acclaimed artists, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winners, and a Grammy award winner.
The Summer Concert Series includes six shows, running from May 13 to Aug. 7, with performances by Andrew Finn Magill, Dom Flemons, the Tray Wellington Band, Rissi Palmer, Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker, and Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill.
The next concert in the series will feature Rissi Palmer in a free virtual show on Thursday, July 1, at 7 p.m. While she made her mark in country music, Palmer is equally at home in R&B music, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls “Southern soul.”
A few highlights throughout her musical career includes performances at The White House, Lincoln Center and the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured extensively across the country, sharing stages with Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young, Charley Crockett and many more.
The concert is sponsored by Visit Cleveland County – Carolina’s Land of Rhythm and Roots. The Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of Presenting Sponsor, the Don and Carla Beam Family Foundation.
To view the virtual performance or to learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series, visit www.earlscruggscenter.org/events or call 704-487-6233.
Poetry Hickory returns to Taste Full Beans
After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poetry Hickory, Hickory’s long-running poetry reading series, returns July 13 with an Open Mic Night at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse.
To give as many writers as possible the chance to be heard after more than a year without an audience, the July 13 event will consist of an extended open mic with up to 12 readers.
So far, the following area writers have registered to read at the open mic event:
Scott Owens, author of 16 books of poetry, including his newest, "Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming"; Joyce Brown, author of "Singing with Jagged Edges"; Bud Caywood, author of more than a dozen collections of poetry; Les Brown, author of "A Place Where Trees Had Names"; Doug McHargue, author of "The Woman in the Happy Dollar"; Beverly Finney, author of "Bearing Witness"; Mel Hager, Alexander County librarian and published author; and Patricia Deaton, award-winning Hickory poet.
Poetry Hickory begins at 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. For questions or to register to read, call Scott Owens at 828-234-4266.
Speakers needed for TEDxHickory
TEDxHickory is seeking speakers to present for this year’s event. If you have an “idea worth spreading," consider applying to speak at TEDxHickory on Nov. 20.
This year’s TEDxHickory event will take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Crowd size will be determined by statewide COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event. Depending on in-person limitations, the event may also be webcast.
This year’s theme is “Collide.” What collisions have you witnessed? Survived? Been part of? How have they changed you or the world around you? What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?
TEDxHickory invites you to examine any variations of the concept of “Collide” that seem relevant, interesting and important to you for its ninth annual event coming in November. Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com.
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme — however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each. From now through July 15, those interested can apply online by visiting TEDxHickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to ideas worth spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives.