Concerts, library program, and more

The Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of Presenting Sponsor, the Don and Carla Beam Family Foundation. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series, visit www.earlscruggs.org/events, or call 704-487-6233.

Library hosts Murray’s Mill presentation

Make a trip to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about Murray’s Mill, one of the sites preserved by the Historical Association of Catawba County.

Executive Director Bo Teague will highlight some of the history and stories surrounding Murray’s Mill, which was built by John Murray in 1913.

Murray’s father, William, operated a grist mill on the site in Catawba as early as 1883. John Murray built the current two-story structure in 1913, and the family continued to operate the mill until 1967.

The Historical Association of Catawba County purchased the Mill and General Store in 1982 and has been operating them ever since. The original house of William Murray and the houses of John Murray and Lloyd Murray are still on the property. The John Murray house is currently available for tours.