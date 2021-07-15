Concerts, library program, and more

Rock concert to be held at Drendel Auditorium
HICKORY — Hickory Music Factory students will perform in concert on Friday at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory at 7 p.m.
Students have been meeting this week to hone their skills before the Friday concerts. They were split into four groups, and will perform a variety of glam rock music.
The concert is open to the public. A $5 donation is requested at the door.
Earl Scruggs Center hosts concert
Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby with the announcement of the Summer Concert Series.
This series features a slate of nationally and regionally known artists who have headlined festivals and appeared in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the White House, and a variety of television programs. In addition, the lineup includes critically acclaimed artists, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winners, and a Grammy award winner.
The next concert in the series will feature Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker. The concert is set for July 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person.
Aldridge will share the captivating stories behind a number of beautifully hand-crafted stringed instruments from the personal collection he has amassed over 25 years of playing professionally. Joined by guitar virtuoso Presley Barker, the two will perform songs displaying the resonance of the instruments and their expertise as musicians.
The Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of Presenting Sponsor, the Don and Carla Beam Family Foundation. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series, visit www.earlscruggs.org/events, or call 704-487-6233.
Library hosts Murray’s Mill presentation
Make a trip to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about Murray’s Mill, one of the sites preserved by the Historical Association of Catawba County.
Executive Director Bo Teague will highlight some of the history and stories surrounding Murray’s Mill, which was built by John Murray in 1913.
Murray’s father, William, operated a grist mill on the site in Catawba as early as 1883. John Murray built the current two-story structure in 1913, and the family continued to operate the mill until 1967.
The Historical Association of Catawba County purchased the Mill and General Store in 1982 and has been operating them ever since. The original house of William Murray and the houses of John Murray and Lloyd Murray are still on the property. The John Murray house is currently available for tours.
Teague is a lifelong Catawba County native. He was raised in the Blackburn community just south of Hickory and attended Gardner-Webb University. He has been with the Historical Association of Catawba County for eight years and works to preserve the objects, stories and places that matter most to Catawbans.
Registration is not required for this program. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Neighborhood College offered this fall
The city of Hickory will offer its popular Neighborhood College program this fall for residents wishing to learn about the functions of local government.
The 2021 Neighborhood College program is a free, 10-week program of professionally led sessions designed to teach citizens about the city of Hickory and the many services it provides.
Classes will be held Monday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. Each class will feature a different city department or function and will include behind-the-scenes tours of city facilities. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 16, in conjunction with the Hickory City Council meeting.
The Neighborhood College program is open to individuals who live or work in the city of Hickory and is limited to 20 participants. Interested residents must submit an application by Friday, Aug. 20.
Additional information and applications can be accessed online at www.hickorync.gov/neighborhood-college. Contact Communications Specialist Sarah Killian at 828-261-2290 or skillian@hickorync.gov with questions about the program.