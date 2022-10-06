Concerts, food and plays

The Classic Drifters in Newton

Watch tribute band The Classic Drifters perform this Saturday at the Newton Performing Arts Center.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $55. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Sing along with some of The Drifters top hits including, “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” and more.

Tickets can be purchased online at newtonpac.com.

Mutts Gone Nuts in Newton

Mutts Gone Nuts: Canine Cabaret will take the Newton Performing Arts Center stage this Sunday.

Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased at newtonpac.com. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

From shelters to showbiz, these mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers.

Since 1985, comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton have brought their unique blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo.

In 2005, the duo turned their attention to creating a comedy dog act, Mutts Gone Nuts. Their nine amazing canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Using all positive, reward-based training methods, the Houghtons look for what the dogs like to do naturally and cultivate those talents. They attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a family-friendly performance.

Barbecue supper and concert

The Chapel of Rest will host the World Wide Acoustic Quartet for a fall concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert will be followed by a barbecue supper from JD’s Smokehouse in Lenoir.

The World Wide Acoustic Quartet includes Justin Butler on guitar and upright bass; Maria Kindt on viola, violin and electric violin; Shawn Roberts on balafon, vocals and percussion; and Charles Smith on steel pan and percussion.

Admission to the concert is $15 and the barbecue is $15. To make reservations for the barbeque supper, contact PamHeltonCPA@gmail.com.

The Chapel of Rest is at 1964 N.C. 268 in Happy Valley, adjacent to the campus of the historic Patterson School.

‘Grandma Gatewood’s Walk’ at the library

Come to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday to see actress Anne Van Curen transform into Emma “Grandma” Gatewood to describe what it was like to be the first woman to solo hike the Appalachian Trail in 1955. The performance will be at 2 p.m.

The dramatization is based on the book “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” which was written from accounts in Gatewood’s diaries, trail journals, newspaper articles and memories of family members. Gatewood was a 67-year-old survivor of domestic abuse when she began her hike. She carried only a walking stick, cloth tennis shoes and a sack of supplies. Her story of resilience is truly inspiring.

The “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is not required; however, there is a limit of 45 people. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Folk music and storytelling

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Steve Bonham and Rob McHale will entertain people with an evening of music and storytelling at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

British author, playwright and songwriter Steve Bonham has recorded 10 albums, written two musicals and five books. In addition to being an award-winning psychologist, Bonham is a founding member of The Long Road Band. Bonham combines his quick wit and humor to cover a range of topics from nights in London to the Appalachian Mountains.

Rob McHale’s music is imbued with storytelling and his songs can take you through a small town, down a dirt road or on an historical journey — and bring you back home again. McHale has received recognition and awards from American Songwriter Magazine, Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Dallas Songwriters Association and Billboard.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register for this event call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at hickorync.gov. Registration is open until Monday. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.