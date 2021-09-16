Concerts bringing music variety to area

Sails Original Music Series continues Friday
The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series continues Friday with Empire Strikes Brass, a high-energy brass-funk-rock band from Asheville.
Formed on the streets of their hometown, ESB is rooted in the New Orleans brass band tradition of second-line parades and deep moving grooves reminiscent of old-school funk.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Union Square in Downtown Hickory.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that can be consumed on Union Square.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
Festival in the Park includes concert
The city of Hickory is holding Festival in the Park at Taft Broome Park on Saturday.
From 3-6 p.m., the family-friendly community event will offer free food, games, face painting, activities, chalk art, a bounce house, dessert bingo, crafts and performances from Hickory Music Factory.
Taft Broome Park is at 115 7th Ave. SW in Hickory.
That evening, the Sails Original Music Series will present a special concert on the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field at 6:30 p.m. featuring renowned rhythm and blues band Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues.
Now famous for his use of rhythm and slide guitars made from old gas cans, Mac Arnold is a 2017 inductee to the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame. Highlights of his musical career include performing with famous musicians like James Brown, Muddy Waters, Otis Redding and B.B. King, as well as producing “Soul Train” and playing bass on the “Sanford & Son” television show theme.
Bleachers will be available for seating and audience members can also bring lawn chairs or blankets for the field. Bam’s Sandwich Bistro and Olde Hickory Brewery will be on-site to sell food and beverages.
Symphony kicks off series
The Western Piedmont Symphony kicks off its 2021-22 Chamber Classics series on Saturday at Drendel Auditorium in the SALT Block with the World Wide Acoustic Quartet and WPS Woodwind Quartet.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for in-person and virtual viewing are available. In-person tickets cost $25 and virtual are $10.
Tickets can be found at WPSymphony.org/Tickets. More information on upcoming programming is also available on the site.
World Wide Acoustic Quartet consists of founding members Charles Smith and Shawn Roberts, timpanist and principal percussionist respectively for the Western Piedmont Symphony, violist/violinist Maria Kindt, also of the Western Piedmont Symphony, and bassist/guitarist Justin Butler.
The members of the Western Piedmont Symphony Woodwind Quartet are Anna Morris (oboe), Laura Stevens (flute), Paige West-Smith (bassoon) and David Allen (clarinet).
Auditions opening for Roald Dahl’s 'Willy Wonka'
Make plans to audition for Roald Dahl’s "Willy Wonka" play put on by the Green Room Theatre.
Auditions will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20 and 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave., Newton.
The play follows the adventures of the five winners of coveted golden tickets as they tour Willy Wonka’s mysterious and marvelous candy factory. It will feature songs from the classic 1971 film and new songs by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse.
Roles are available for anyone between the ages of 10 and 100 years old. The theater is looking for adults with a strong stage presence and willingness to play. It’s a show that the whole family can audition for.
Only plan to attend one night of auditions. Those who audition should wear comfortable clothes they can move well in. Prepare a song that shows skills and range in the same genre as the show.
Go to www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/21-22-auditions/ for a breakdown of the casting requirements.
Participants must be available for the week before the show opens and all performances. Show dates are Nov. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 3, 4 and 5.
For questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit the website: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Film festival begins Wednesday
The 2021 Footcandle Film Festival will be held Sept. 22-26, marking the seventh year of the festival. The event brings films from around the world to the area and hosts discussions with the filmmakers who made them.
The 2021 festival will offer both in-person film screenings at the Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory along with virtual, online opportunities to view many of the selections.
A complete list of the films, their descriptions and trailers can be found on the festival web site at www.footcandlefilmfestival.com.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the festival will start with a free, outdoor screening of the classic film "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its original release. This outdoor screening will be held at the SALT Block Lawn starting at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public with no ticket required.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Footcandle Film Festival, in partnership with The Visiting Writers Series of Lenoir-Rhyne University, will host a special Screenwriting Competition Award Event.
The winners of this year’s competition will receive their award at a special event that evening at 7 p.m. in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. The event is free and open to the public.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the festival shows films that were submitted from filmmakers around the world and selected by the festival screening panel.
All films over the weekend will be shown at in-person screenings at the Hickory Community Theater in Downtown Hickory and then made available the following day online for viewers to enjoy.
Many of the filmmakers will be joining the festival either in-person or virtually throughout the weekend to discuss their work with attendees.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday there will be a closing awards ceremony at the Hickory Community Theater where winners from the weekend festival will be announced.
In addition, during the Sunday night ceremony there will be a special premiere screening of the short film "Vanderchap" that was filmed in Hickory earlier this year and partially funded by one of last year’s Footcandle Filmmaker Grants.
The Sunday night ceremony and premiere screening are both free events.
Tickets can be purchased for any of the individual films, or attendees can purchase a festival pass that allows them to attend any of the festival films.
Tickets are on sale for the general public by visiting www.footcandlefilmfestival.com.