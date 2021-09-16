Concerts bringing music variety to area

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Footcandle Film Festival, in partnership with The Visiting Writers Series of Lenoir-Rhyne University, will host a special Screenwriting Competition Award Event.

The winners of this year’s competition will receive their award at a special event that evening at 7 p.m. in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. The event is free and open to the public.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the festival shows films that were submitted from filmmakers around the world and selected by the festival screening panel.

All films over the weekend will be shown at in-person screenings at the Hickory Community Theater in Downtown Hickory and then made available the following day online for viewers to enjoy.

Many of the filmmakers will be joining the festival either in-person or virtually throughout the weekend to discuss their work with attendees.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday there will be a closing awards ceremony at the Hickory Community Theater where winners from the weekend festival will be announced.