Concerts at the Rock season continues in Valdese

VALDESE — Concerts at the Rock will welcome The Tim Raybon Band to the Old Rock School stage Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
This will be the first bluegrass concert of the new year at the Rock. “We look forward to welcoming this talent to our stage again," said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for Valdese. “We’ve had the privilege of hosting them before as Merle Monroe, and we can’t wait to welcome them back as The Tim Raybon Band.”
Tim Raybon's musical journey began at the young age of 11 with his dad and brothers in their family band The American Bluegrass Express, based out of Florida. With their success in the Southern states, Raybon and his family honed their skills playing festivals and stages alongside the most respected acts in bluegrass. The ability to learn first-hand from legends such as Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse McReynolds, and the Osborne Brothers is a gift for which Raybon will forever be grateful.
The talent of Tim Raybon and his brother, Marty, would soon be recognized far beyond their Florida home. Marty went on to front a very successful band: the country music super group, Shenandoah. The brothers reunited in 1997 as The Raybon Brothers. Recording an album for MCA records, they scored a certified gold record for the song “Butterfly Kisses.” That same year, Tim recorded alongside the legendary Olivia Newton-John and was also nominated for the CMA Country Duo of the Year.
Tim Raybon has played on thousands of stages all over the world, bringing his style of singing to countless fans of country, bluegrass and gospel music.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at concertsattherock.com and can also be purchased at the door for $25. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for purchase. COVID-19 safety guidelines such as face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged. For a full calendar of upcoming events with the Town of Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com.