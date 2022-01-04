Concerts at the Rock season continues in Valdese

VALDESE — Concerts at the Rock will welcome The Tim Raybon Band to the Old Rock School stage Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first bluegrass concert of the new year at the Rock. “We look forward to welcoming this talent to our stage again," said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for Valdese. “We’ve had the privilege of hosting them before as Merle Monroe, and we can’t wait to welcome them back as The Tim Raybon Band.”

Tim Raybon's musical journey began at the young age of 11 with his dad and brothers in their family band The American Bluegrass Express, based out of Florida. With their success in the Southern states, Raybon and his family honed their skills playing festivals and stages alongside the most respected acts in bluegrass. The ability to learn first-hand from legends such as Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse McReynolds, and the Osborne Brothers is a gift for which Raybon will forever be grateful.