Concerts at Newton library feature local talent

NEWTON — Mark your calendars for Thursdays at noon this month and set a reminder to either stop by the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.) or tune in to Facebook Live so you can catch the next installments of Tiny Library Desk Concerts — the library’s version of the popular NPR series established in 2008.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts are the brainchild of Bob Boilen, the creator and host of NPR’s All Songs Considered. In an article from 2019, Boilen reports that he started the Tiny Desk concert series as a lark when he went to see Portland singer Laura Gibson at a concert in 2008. The venue was so noisy, with a crowd watching a basketball game alongside an underpowered sound system, he couldn't hear the artist.

As she played, Boilen’s colleague, NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, joked that they should just have the singer play at Boilen’s desk next time she was in town. A few minutes later they shared the idea with singer Laura Gibson and the first Tiny Desk concert was booked.