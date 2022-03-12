Concert will highlight hometown talent

Renee Shatley, a former student of Williams, will conduct “Ye People of God,” and “Sing Hallelujah.” Gossler and Luhrs share ties to Florida State and Lenoir-Rhyne universities, and Luhrs will conduct Gossler's settings of “Auld Lang Syne” and “A Gaelic Goodnight.”

The concert’s music and texts will also explore the theme of “home” from multiple angles. The program will open with Z. Randall Stroope’s setting of “Homeland” and then explore home as a place of restoration and belonging through Stephen Paulus’s “The Road Home” and Gjeilo’s “Roots.” The next set will feature Moses Hogan’s arrangement of “We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace,” Gabriel Faure’s “In Paradisum,” and a new setting of “Bound for the Promised Land” by Greenville, South Carolina, composer Shelton Ridge Love, as the choir considers heaven as home.