NEWTON — The Corner Table, an organization focused on feeding the less fortunate in the community through various programs, is hosting a benefit concert on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Newton Performing Arts Center, 60 West E Sixth St., Newton.

Conover native Jonathan Birchfield will be performing as Johnny Cash alongside Trenna Barnes, a Nashville singer/songwriter for her band Cowboy Crush. Barnes is performing as June Carter with another Catawba County native, Jackie Finley, as Patsy Cline.

This family-friendly event is presented for the community to watch history come alive on stage during this celebration of the love, life, and music of Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Tickets range between $25-$40. The tickets are available to purchase online at www.thecornertable.org or at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-johnny-cash-and-june-carter-tribute-show-tickets-370525159727. All the proceeds from the concert will benefit The Corner Table’s mission.

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those affected by hunger. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a community kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.