LENOIR — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents "Foothills Pops: Shaken, Not Stirred," this weekend.

Featuring the Greg Knight Endowment guest artist pianist Thomas Pandolfi and vocalist Jodi Burns, the concert is Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Experience the thrill of espionage with the Western Piedmont Symphony, led by Maestro Matthew Troy, performing the iconic themes from James Bond and other spy thrillers.

Audience-favorite guest artist Burns returns to the stage to sing memorable Bond songs, such as “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Skyfall,” and more. Be transported to a world of secret agents, daring escapades, and high-speed chases as pianist Pandolfi performs the “Bond Piano Concerto.”

Dust off your tuxedo and join the symphony for a night of music and martinis — shaken, not stirred.

"The music of James Bond has been in our collective consciousness for decades,” said Troy. “At this concert, the Western Piedmont Symphony will celebrate many of the great songs and performers that have been a part of this tradition, from Shirley Bassey and Paul McCartney to Adele and Billie Eilish, and more. We are thrilled to welcome pianist Thomas Pandolfi and soprano Jodi Burns and the entire orchestra to the stage to perform this action-packed and thrilling concert."

Western Piedmont Symphony Foothills Pops is sponsored by Broyhill Family Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, The Stevens Foundation, Graystone Eye, VonDrehle, and the Greg Knight Endowment Guest Artist Fund, and with support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council.

Foothills Pops tickets are $25, $35, 45; students $10 (17 and younger or with valid student ID).

Purchase by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS box office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located on U.S. 321 at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir.