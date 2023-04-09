HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents Masterworks: The New Colossus featuring guest artist violinist Kinga Augustyn and music composed by Nkeiru Okoye, Erich Korngold, and Peter Boyer on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony will perform works informed by the immigrant and refugee experience. “This evening of transformative music focuses on our shared experience as Americans and will bring our community together through the power of music,” Troy said.

"Voices Shouting Out" by 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Nkeiru Okoye was written as a response to the events of 9/11. “I decided not to write the terrorism into my music: the piece would be a celebrative tribute to those of us who keep living,” noted Okoye. This piece is a bridge between different cultures to bring people together in celebration of their coming together in times of crisis.

World-renowned violinist Kinga Augustyn, a recently naturalized citizen herself, will join the symphony in Korngold’s "Concerto for Violin in D major, op.35." Korngold and his wife came to Hollywood in 1935 to escape the rise of fascism in Europe, and he wrote film scores throughout the 1930s and 1940s.

The final piece for this concert is a multi-media presentation of Peter Boyer’s "Ellis Island: The Dream of America." Actors will be portraying seven immigrants who came through Ellis Island between the 1910s-1940s while the orchestra plays music inspired by their stories between each. The piece ends with Emma Lazarus’ poem, “The New Colossus,” which is the inscription at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

Western Piedmont Symphony Masterworks: The New Colossus is sponsored by Corning Incorporated Foundation, Alex Lee, Inc., the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund, and with support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council. Performers in "Ellis Island: The Dream of America" made possible by a community partnership with Hickory Community Theatre.

Leading up to this Masterworks concert, Western Piedmont Symphony and the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council will present a Community Conversation: Welcoming the Stranger about the stories of immigrants and refugees in the United States, particularly here in the Catawba Valley. This evening will shed a new light on the stories of the immigrants and refugees in our community by lifting up their stories to the world and encouraging respectful discourse in a question-and-answer.

“This Community Conversation is an important part of the broader message of the upcoming Masterworks performance,” Troy said. This event will be held at the Belk Centrum theater on Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campus, on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. Admission to the Community Conversation event is free.

Masterworks tickets are $25 to $45; students $5 (17 and younger or with valid student ID). Purchase by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the Western Piedmont Symphony box office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is located on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University at 775 Sixth St. NE.