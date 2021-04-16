Concert for the Community planned at SALT Block

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony will perform a Concert for the Community to unite the community through music at 7:30 p.m. on April 24 at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream.

This concert will highlight music covering a wide range of styles that also create many important partnerships related to the music. Six local cultural organizations feature as part of these collaborations in pre-recorded videos prior to each piece of music.

Partner organizations for this performance include the Women’s Resource Center, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, Footcandle Film Society, Greater Hickory International Council and Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts.

Indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, which means there are a very limited number of in-person tickets for this event.

Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place.

Tickets for these concerts are $25 (virtual) and $50 (in-person, general admission), and can be purchased by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets.