HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents a spring concert with the Western Piedmont Symphony Youth Orchestras (WPSYO) on Monday, May 1.

The 7 p.m. performance will be presented in Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Parking is available at the south entrance and the north lot of the SALT Block.

Tickets are $5 general admission.

For more information, visit wpsymphony.org/youthorchestras.

The Western Piedmont Symphony Youth Orchestras are composed of two ensembles: Debut Strings and the Youth Symphony.

Debut Strings, led by conductor Angela Allen, is a strings-only ensemble for young musicians who are new to playing in an ensemble setting.

The Youth Symphony, led by conductor JaQuan Wiley, is a full orchestra of young musicians that meets weekly in the fall and spring to grow as musicians and learn to play as one group.

Both ensembles rehearse weekly in the fall and spring seasons and present performances at the end of each semester.

WPSYO will hold auditions for the 2023-2024 WPS Youth Orchestras (Debut Strings and Youth Symphony) on Friday and Saturday, May 19 (4-7 p.m.), and May 20 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) in the Community Rehearsal Room of the Western Piedmont Symphony, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Interested musicians must sign up for an audition time slot. Sign-up details, audition requirements listed by ensemble and instrument, ensemble season schedule, tuition information, and general materials are available at wpsymphony.org/youthorchestras. Scholarships are available.

Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.