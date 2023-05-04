Piano recital

The Western Piedmont Symphony presents “A Spring Piano Recital” with pianist Dorothy Lewis-Griffith on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Keiser Community Room. The Keiser Community Room is in the West Wing of the SALT Block.

Lewis-Griffith will perform works by Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Maurice Ravel. Lewis-Griffith will also perform a piece composed specifically for her called “The Azalea Garden” by Pauliina Isomäki.

The recital is a fundraiser to benefit the Western Piedmont Symphony. Tickets are $50 and include general admission with light hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets may be purchased online at wpsymphony.org, by calling 828-324-8603 or visiting the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Hickory ballet performance

Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts will teach about the classic elements from the romantic ballet, “Giselle,” at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday at 2 p.m.

In the tradition of “Swan Lake,” “Giselle” is based on a retelling of the Slavic legend concerning the wilis, who are ghostly spirits of girls who died before their wedding day. Come explore the drama of ballet, play with props, twirl with Myrtha the queen of the wilis, and learn this spooky tale.

No registration is required for this event, but space is limited to the first 75 in attendance. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

City Walk Stroll

The City Walk Stroll will return to downtown Hickory on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Start your stroll at the Lowes Foods City Park parking lot and follow the City Walk to St. Andrew’s Church at 629 Eighth St. NE. Along the way, booths will be set up with arts and crafts, music, pop-up sales, food trucks, games, Lenoir-Rhyne football players, face painting and more.

Lowes Foods City Park is at 306 Main Ave. NW.