Concert, auditions and Black history play

Theatre holds auditions for ‘The Cotton Patch Gospel’

Hudson Dinner Theatre will hold auditions for the musical, “The Cotton Patch Gospel,” on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the HUB Station Auditorium at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson. Roles are available for up to 30 people of all ages, gender and race. There will be readings from the script and a few basic dances.

Actors are asked to wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes. Actors need to prepare a musical audition selection of their choice. An accompanist will be provided. Actors need to be able to sing harmony.

Performance dates are Thursday through Saturday, March 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the show to follow at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at the HUB Station Box Office. Tickets can be purchased in person or online at tix.com. Tickets will be $35 for dinner and the show or $17.50 for the show only.