Concert, auditions and Black history play

Western Piedmont Symphony concert planned
The Western Piedmont Symphony will perform “Masterworks: Love Notes,” a program of romantic music with works by Khachaturian, Mahler, Wagner and Tchaikovsky, on Saturday. North Carolina native and baritone singer Sidney Outlaw will perform with the Western Piedmont Symphony on Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. in P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Tickets range from $25 to $45, virtual attendance is $10 and student tickets are $5 with school ID.
For more information, call 828-324-8603.
‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ auditions
“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is a play based on a book from C.S. Lewis’ series about the mythical world of Narnia. The production is directed by Bill Morgan. He is looking for actors ages 16 and older and four children ages 8 and older.
Auditions will be held on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Actors only need to attend one night of auditions. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Actors must be available for all tech week rehearsals and the performances are scheduled for April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Actors are asked to bring a list of rehearsal conflicts.
Auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 South Main Ave. in Newton. Enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building on South Ashe Avenue. For more information, call The Green Room Theatre at 828-464-6583.
Theatre holds auditions for ‘The Cotton Patch Gospel’
Hudson Dinner Theatre will hold auditions for the musical, “The Cotton Patch Gospel,” on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the HUB Station Auditorium at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson. Roles are available for up to 30 people of all ages, gender and race. There will be readings from the script and a few basic dances.
Actors are asked to wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes. Actors need to prepare a musical audition selection of their choice. An accompanist will be provided. Actors need to be able to sing harmony.
Performance dates are Thursday through Saturday, March 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the show to follow at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at the HUB Station Box Office. Tickets can be purchased in person or online at tix.com. Tickets will be $35 for dinner and the show or $17.50 for the show only.
Touring theater to perform at Ridgeview Library
Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform its musical production, “Freedom Songs,” on Feb. 9 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. The show features work songs of slaves, ragtime, jazz, R&B and spirituals of the civil rights movement. The play follows the story of the role that music played in the history of Black Americans.