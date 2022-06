Concert and fireworks scheduled in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The Eagles tribute band On The Border will rock the block on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park on Saturday, July 16 from 6:30-9 p.m.

This concert is part of the Alexander County Independence Celebration and will be followed by fireworks at Alexander Central High School around 9:45 p.m. The Independence Celebration concert and fireworks are provided by Alexander County Government.

On The Border will treat the audience to an authentic concert experience while journeying through The Eagles’ songbook. The band covers every big hit, from ballads such as “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes” to rock hits such as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight." The band has entertained at major concert venues and festivals around the country.

Each member of On The Border was selected to emulate both the sound and overall feel of each member of The Eagles.

During the concert at Courthouse Park, families can enjoy food trucks, a fire station bounce house, a large inflatable slide, and the park’s popular splash pad which will help cool off the kids.

Following the concert, there will be a crowd-pleasing, patriotic fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m. at Alexander Central High School, near Cougar Stadium. The best locations to view the fireworks will be in parking areas at the high school, the county administration building, the board of education, the county senior center, and other nearby lots.

For more information about the Alexander County Independence Celebration concert and fireworks, visit https://visitalexandernc.com/calendar.