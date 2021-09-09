Concert, 9/11 truck parade on for weekend

Sails concerts continue
The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will feature extreme cellist and musical chameleon Dave Eggar, along with a talented ensemble of performers dubbed “Dave Eggar Circus,” this Friday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.
Eggar, a graduate of Harvard University and the Julliard School's doctoral program, is a critically acclaimed composer and musician who plays various genres, from pop, rock and R&B, to jazz, world and classical.
Eggar has recorded and performed with artists like Evanescence, The Who, Josh Groban, Coldplay, Beyonce, Pearl Jam, Fall Out Boy, Bon Jovi and numerous others. He has performed worldwide as a solo cellist and pianist, but will be accompanied by Guerra Grooves and Parker Hall of Riverdance, for the Sails show.
“We never know what magical moments await us when Dave brings the circus to town, but it is not to be missed," said Bob Sinclair, event coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that can be consumed on Union Square.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
Truck parade on 9/11
The city of Claremont is holding a truck parade on Saturday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The city partnered with Cargo Transporters and the Truckload Carriers Association to participate in their America Rolls Strong Truck Parade. The parade is at 4 p.m. on Main Street in Claremont.
The parade also celebrates the beginning of national truck driver appreciation week.
The parade will feature national and local trucking companies and patriotic "Ride of Pride" trucks.
Annual Sculpture Celebration on Saturday
The Caldwell Arts Council is holding its 35th annual Sculpture Celebration in Lenoir on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir.
Gates open to the public at 9 a.m. and will feature live music, food trucks and many works of three-dimensional art by almost 60 sculptors from the eastern United States.
Sculptors will compete for cash awards, which will be announced at 3:30 p.m. The event ends at 4 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, this year, no kids’ activities will be held and all shuttle riders must wear a mask.
The event is funded by sponsors and by the North Carolina Arts Council.
Contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com for more information.
Lenoir-Rhyne University hosting authors
The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series returns for its 33rd season and will host a variety of authors, poets, editors and more in both a virtual and in-person format for the year.
The series, established in 1988, features readings and presentations by authors who have distinguished themselves in literature and often meet with students to discuss the stories behind their works. The series aims to promote literary experiences of contemporary writers meant to engage and educate young people at Lenoir-Rhyne.
All events, which take place in P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free and the public is welcome to attend. Preregistration is required for any virtual presentations.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain protocols need to be followed. Follow lr.edu/coronavirus for proper procedures on attending Lenoir-Rhyne events.
This year's visiting writers schedule:
• Keith Flynn, Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
• Footcandle Screenwriters, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
• Ocean Vuong, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., virtual
• The Campus Read: Neil Gaiman, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m., virtual
• D.M. Spratley, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
• Etaf Rum, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
• Steve Palmer, March 30-April 2 at 7 p.m.
• Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, March 30 at 7 p.m.
• Robin Wall Kimmerer, April 7 at 7 p.m.
• Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey, April 9, Time TBD
To read more about this year's speakers, visit: lr.edu/vws. For information on registration, visit the Visiting Writers Series calendar page.