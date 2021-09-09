Concert, 9/11 truck parade on for weekend

Sails concerts continue

The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will feature extreme cellist and musical chameleon Dave Eggar, along with a talented ensemble of performers dubbed “Dave Eggar Circus,” this Friday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

Eggar, a graduate of Harvard University and the Julliard School's doctoral program, is a critically acclaimed composer and musician who plays various genres, from pop, rock and R&B, to jazz, world and classical.

Eggar has recorded and performed with artists like Evanescence, The Who, Josh Groban, Coldplay, Beyonce, Pearl Jam, Fall Out Boy, Bon Jovi and numerous others. He has performed worldwide as a solo cellist and pianist, but will be accompanied by Guerra Grooves and Parker Hall of Riverdance, for the Sails show.

“We never know what magical moments await us when Dave brings the circus to town, but it is not to be missed," said Bob Sinclair, event coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that can be consumed on Union Square.