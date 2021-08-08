Concerned parents want masks in schools

Much of her concern is with spreading COVID-19 to others, she said. Elizabeth Lamb-Scronce, a mother of two Hickory Public Schools students, is concerned with the same thing. With the uptick of COVID-19 cases and new mask guidance, she’s worried if her children go back to in-person classes, she won’t be comfortable visiting family.

“I’m weighing how important is it for them to be in the classroom versus continuing to see their grandparents,” Lamb-Scronce said. “This could be a life-threatening issue.”

Last year, her children did online school at first and then switched to home schooling, she said. This year, she planned to put her rising fourth- and sixth-grader back in the classroom. Lately, the low countywide vaccination rate and increasing cases have her reconsidering.

“We were 100 percent sure we would go back to school until a week or two ago,” Lamb-Scronce said.

Her children want to be back in school, and it’s an important age to be socializing with other students, she said. If the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education decides at its Monday meeting to require students and staff to wear masks, she’ll likely send her children to school. If the board decides masks are optional, Lamb-Scronce may make the difficult decision to keep them home another year, she said.