Concerned parents want masks in schools

Sending her kids to school was a difficult decision last year for Sarah Luhrs, a Catawba County Schools parent.
She weighed the threat of COVID-19 and the benefit of in-person classes. After learning about the safety protocols that were in place, like mask-wearing and social distancing, Luhrs sent her kids back to school.
This year, the decision is difficult again. Local boards of education have opted to make masks optional for students and staff. Those decisions have Luhrs and other parents worried about how COVID-19 might spread in the schools and how that spread could affect the greater community.
“I don’t know what to do this year, honestly,” Luhrs said. “It is an option for our family, I could home school them. … But I don’t want to. I love their school. I’m nervous, and we haven’t made a final decision about what we’re going to do.”
Luhrs’ children, a rising first-grader and a rising third-grader, are too young to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Luhrs and her family follow research and guidance that shows children are safer from COVID-19 than adults. The precautions put in place in schools last year were perfect, Luhrs said.
This year, without a mask requirement and with the delta variant of COVID-19 swirling, she’s uncertain. She’s struggled to understand why school boards are breaking away from guidance from federal, state and independent sources that masks should be worn in schools, Luhrs said. Both Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools made masks optional. Hickory Public Schools has not announced a decision yet.
The new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors only made her more convinced that unvaccinated children should wear masks.
Thomas Pfaff, a parent of an elementary school student in Catawba County Schools, was disappointed by the school board’s decision.
“I know our school system is weighing their options and trying to do what they can, but one of the simplest things we can do is masks,” Pfaff said. “It’s scientifically proven that masks work. They help mitigate the disease. It is inconvenient … but I do it because I want to protect others.”
Pfaff said he feels the safety of children and teachers isn’t enough of a priority.
“In my opinion, children’s safety is vital,” Pfaff said. “It’s really important and you do everything you can to protect the kids’ health and the people teaching them.”
Making masks optional puts the onus on children to wear a mask and keep it on. Pfaff worries about bullying and peer pressure not to wear masks.
Luhrs said she is worried about the impact maskless classes could have on the community if COVID-19 spreads from students to their families.
“I’m nervous about my kids going, and I’m also nervous about the other kids, and their families and the community and what impact does that have spreading outwards,” Luhrs said.
Much of her concern is with spreading COVID-19 to others, she said. Elizabeth Lamb-Scronce, a mother of two Hickory Public Schools students, is concerned with the same thing. With the uptick of COVID-19 cases and new mask guidance, she’s worried if her children go back to in-person classes, she won’t be comfortable visiting family.
“I’m weighing how important is it for them to be in the classroom versus continuing to see their grandparents,” Lamb-Scronce said. “This could be a life-threatening issue.”
Last year, her children did online school at first and then switched to home schooling, she said. This year, she planned to put her rising fourth- and sixth-grader back in the classroom. Lately, the low countywide vaccination rate and increasing cases have her reconsidering.
“We were 100 percent sure we would go back to school until a week or two ago,” Lamb-Scronce said.
Her children want to be back in school, and it’s an important age to be socializing with other students, she said. If the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education decides at its Monday meeting to require students and staff to wear masks, she’ll likely send her children to school. If the board decides masks are optional, Lamb-Scronce may make the difficult decision to keep them home another year, she said.
“I think until the last few weeks, I assumed our local school systems would do the right thing and require masks,” she said.
After seeing Catawba County and Newton-Conover City Schools make masks optional, Lamb-Scronce isn’t confident Hickory will mandate masks.
Though another year of home school is an option, Lamb-Scronce also knows she needs that time to help her husband run the family business, she said.
“It’s a little more stressful, the idea that they’ll be home, because I need to spend that time helping with business,” she said.
Ashley Sipes, a parent in Lenoir, didn’t wait to hear the decision on masks from Caldwell County Schools to decide to keep her child in virtual school another year. Her 8-year-old daughter Delilah is immunocompromised, so Sipes has been cautious since the pandemic began. She’s keeping her child home, but Sipes said she still worries how school will affect the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.
“It concerns me because right now we’re seeing an influx of cases without school being in session, and when kids get together in person like that — germs spread,” Sipes said. “I know everyone is feeling the COVID fatigue, but what steps are we taking to prevent that spread?”
Sipes said she feels the issues of COVID-19 protection protocols and vaccination have been politicized, including masks in schools. Misinformation online has confused and misled people, Sipes said.
“I just wish people would start thinking about others, maybe do a little bit more research on both sides instead of just listening to Facebook posts,” Sipes said.
Lamb-Scronce said she had hoped that vaccination rates would be higher by now. Instead, a lower-than-average vaccination rate is forcing her to decide between home school or a classroom.
“I think the vaccination rate in this county is a big part of our problem,” Lamb-Scronce said. “I do feel frustrated. I feel like this could have been avoided if people got vaccinated or, frankly, if people (wore masks) all along.”