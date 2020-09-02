Company pulls plans for new Hickory Burger King because of the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A New York-based company has nixed plans for a new Burger King in Hickory at the intersection of North Center Street and 29th Avenue Northeast.

Carrolls Corp., which owns more than 1,000 Burger King and Popeye’s franchises, submitted plans to tear down the old Rite Aid building at the site to the build the restaurant.

However, the company decided to cancel the project before the city of Hickory could approve it due to concerns about the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sarah Killian, Hickory communications specialist.

Plans submitted by the company indicated it would spend more than $300,000 to build the new restaurant, the Record reported earlier this year.

Killian said while the city planning department has received some calls about the old Rite Aid site, which has been vacant for the last few years, no plans have been submitted.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

