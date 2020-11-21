 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Thanksgiving Service offered at church
0 comments

Community Thanksgiving Service offered at church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church will host the 52nd annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.

The Rev. Chuck Baker, pastor of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon, "The Best Way to Thank God."

The service will be livestreamed at corinthtoday.org/live. Those who attend in person are asked to wear masks and will be seated with appropriate social distancing.

The Thanksgiving offering will support The Salvation Army’s homeless warming station this winter. The opportunity to give online will be extended to livestream viewers.

Corinth Reformed Church is at 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert