Community Thanksgiving Service offered at church

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church will host the 52nd annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.

The Rev. Chuck Baker, pastor of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon, "The Best Way to Thank God."

The service will be livestreamed at corinthtoday.org/live. Those who attend in person are asked to wear masks and will be seated with appropriate social distancing.

The Thanksgiving offering will support The Salvation Army’s homeless warming station this winter. The opportunity to give online will be extended to livestream viewers.

Corinth Reformed Church is at 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory.