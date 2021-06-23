Community survey for adults with disabilities

HICKORY — As the City of Hickory continues work on the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities Study, adults (ages 18 and older) with disabilities are invited to provide their feedback on resources and opportunities in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, and Alexander counties.

This survey gives respondents an opportunity to share important feedback that covers their needs, awareness of resources, usage, perceived service gaps, and hopes for the future.

The online survey will be open from June 21 through Aug. 20 and is now available on the homepage of the City of Hickory’s website, www.HickoryNC.gov, and directly at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z3WY2QN.

Paper copies of the survey will also be available at participating public libraries in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, and Alexander counties. Respondents may complete the online survey at participating libraries as well.

For the purpose of this study, the term “disability” is defined as “an impairment caused by a physical, mental, cognitive, or developmental condition that substantially limits major life activities and is verifiable or regarded as present.”