Community remembers, honors Taylorsville pastor claimed by COVID-19

Jennings also served on the board of directors at Taylorsville Savings Bank and was president of Alexander Funeral Service for the past 26 years.

“I’ve served with Gary Jennings on the bank board for the past 36 years,” said Tim Keever, Taylorsville Savings Bank Executive Officer. “He was very influential. He had been involved with a lot of things in the community. Anybody’s name we would bring up, he always knew something about them. He was very helpful in his knowledge of the people of Alexander County and what they needed.”

Keever said when he learned of Jennings passing, he couldn’t believe it. “Gary always had the image of someone who was going to live forever,” he said. “He was a little bit older than I am, but I’ve always thought that Gary would help with my funeral — I didn’t think he may go before I would. It’s hard to imagine that he’s gone.”

Funeral services for Jennings will be held Thursday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church and his body will be placed in the sanctuary an hour before the service. Family will be in the sanctuary, with a socially distanced service. You can also watch the service via "Live Stream" in the Jennings Family Life Building or you can listen in the parking lot on radio station 92.5 FM.

The Rev. Phil Hoskins, the Rev. Mitch King, the Rev. Jamie Steele and the Rev. Mark Marshall will be officiating. The family requests that everyone strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. A private graveside service will be held in the Taylorsville City Cemetery at a later date.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

