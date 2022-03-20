Community Relations Council extends spring grant cycle

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council continues to seek projects to fund for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and invites nonprofits with projects that embrace human relations to consider submitting a grant proposal.

“The CRC is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the community to provide funding to programs that promote diversity and foster positive human relations,” said Mandy Pitts Hildebrand, chair of the CRC. “In the last 10 years, the CRC has awarded over $130,000 in grants.”

The CRC’s mission is to promote positive relationships within the community through dialogue, education, programs, and resources. The CRC is looking for projects that fit its mission.

Nonprofit agencies, churches, institutions, and schools are invited to submit grant applications for projects or programs that directly support the CRC’s mission. Applicants may include any 501(c)(3) or otherwise tax-exempt organizations.

The grant application should be completed in full, approved by the director of the agency, and submitted to the CRC, care of the address on the application. Applications are reviewed twice a year. The deadline for submitting for the spring 2022 grant cycle has been extended to Monday, April 4, by 5 p.m.

Priority will, generally, be given to projects that are designed to deliver the greatest impact on positive human relations, that are most effective in bringing different sub-communities of Hickory together, and that provide services and resources to the people who can most benefit. Submitted projects that do not align with the mission and objectives of the CRC will be ineligible for funding.

Agencies are encouraged to partner with each other to avoid duplication of services and to maximize efficiency in delivering needed services. Detailed grant guidelines will be mailed with the application form.

Funds from the CRC are provided by the City of Hickory and may not be used to pay salaries or to construct buildings, and will not be used to promote a particular political or religious point of view. Funds may be used for contracts for services and/or specific honoraria.

A report on the use of the funds is required from recipient groups. The CRC reserves the right to request an audit of funds allocated to ensure proper use. Projects may be funded partially or in full; however, priority will be given to projects for which matching funds are available.

Agencies receiving grant funding are asked to acknowledge the grant from the City of Hickory CRC in their publicity materials. A City of Hickory logo and a CRC logo will be provided for inclusion on all promotional materials.

Applicants are asked to submit 11 copies of the grant request.

Applications are available online at https://www.hickorync.gov/community-relations-council, or by contacting staff liaison Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2608 or pdemas@hickorync.gov.