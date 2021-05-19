Community Partnership Award winners named

The Community Partnership Award for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development and The Arts went to Chick-fil-A South Hickory.

Chick-fil-A South Hickory is one of the most successful Chick-fil-A franchises in the country and has become a very important part of CVCC and the community. James Goewey, the owner of the South Hickory franchise, is the reason for the success of this business.

Goewey is a veteran of the Chick-fil-A system, joining as a team member at the age of 15. Goewey has owned three franchised locations since becoming an operator in 2007 and has successfully developed three operators who are currently excelling in their own stores, and one corporate employee assisting the company at large. Goewey has an excellent ability to implement systems and strategies that develop talent and strengthen the Chick-fil-A brand.

Chick-fil-A South Hickory has hired many of CVCC and Challenger High School students, which has given them valuable leadership training that will enable them to be successful in their careers. Goewey also created a scholarship fund, which enables CVCC to offer annual scholarships to its students.

Chick-fil-A South Hickory has also been a lead supporter of CVCC’s award-winning SkilllsUSA team as well as CVCC’s Annual Business Symposium, Entrepreneurs Speakers Tour and CVCC Shark Tank events.