Community Partnership Award winners named

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has announced its recipients for the 2021 Community Partnership Awards.
Each school year, CVCC recognizes organizations that have excelled in supporting college programming in each of its three schools — the School of Academics and Educational Opportunities; the School of Workforce Development and The Arts; and the School of Health and Public Services.
Organizations that were honored this year include Alexander Early College, Atrium Health Lincoln and Chick-fil-A South Hickory.
“The community partnership awards recognize those special community groups, organizations, and individuals that have joined with our college and programs to move the needle towards our unrelenting pursuit of excellence,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw.
CVCC’s School of Academics and Educational Opportunities recognized Alexander Early College with its Community Partnership honor. Since its inception, Alexander Early College and CVCC have partnered to increase the higher education opportunities for students in Alexander County.
Alexander Early College is opening doors of opportunity to students whose families often have no prior experience with higher education. For instance, with their original legacy class of students five years ago, approximately 80 percent of students were first-generation college students. This focus on first-generation college students continues today with each new class of students admitted. Together, CVCC and AEC are making a monumental impact on the future of Alexander County’s citizenry.
The Community Partnership Award for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development and The Arts went to Chick-fil-A South Hickory.
Chick-fil-A South Hickory is one of the most successful Chick-fil-A franchises in the country and has become a very important part of CVCC and the community. James Goewey, the owner of the South Hickory franchise, is the reason for the success of this business.
Goewey is a veteran of the Chick-fil-A system, joining as a team member at the age of 15. Goewey has owned three franchised locations since becoming an operator in 2007 and has successfully developed three operators who are currently excelling in their own stores, and one corporate employee assisting the company at large. Goewey has an excellent ability to implement systems and strategies that develop talent and strengthen the Chick-fil-A brand.
Chick-fil-A South Hickory has hired many of CVCC and Challenger High School students, which has given them valuable leadership training that will enable them to be successful in their careers. Goewey also created a scholarship fund, which enables CVCC to offer annual scholarships to its students.
Chick-fil-A South Hickory has also been a lead supporter of CVCC’s award-winning SkilllsUSA team as well as CVCC’s Annual Business Symposium, Entrepreneurs Speakers Tour and CVCC Shark Tank events.
CVCC’s School of Health and Public Services selected Atrium Health Lincoln for its Community Partnership Award.
CVCC has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Atrium Health Lincoln for more than 30 years. Atrium Health Lincoln is committed to providing exceptional health care and superior patient experiences. The 101-bed hospital, located in the heart of Lincolnton is the only acute care hospital in the county.
Atrium Health-Lincoln remains one of CVCC’s clinical sites and has been instrumental in the instruction of many of CVCC’s allied health students. The onboarding process for CVCC student placement is streamlined with the use of the Consortium Core Orientation. CVCC Surgical Tech students are able to scrub on a variety of surgical specialties to meet graduation requirements. Respiratory Therapy students at CVCC provide care to patients throughout all areas of the facility.
CVCC students are provided patient experiences that allow them to think and work independently. The environment is welcoming and the staff and physicians are always willing to patiently teach CVCC students. Preceptors give fair and constructive feedback to help students grow and progress with their skills. Atrium cares about student learning and goes above and beyond to match learning objectives with patient experiences so our students have the experiences they need to become competent healthcare practitioners.