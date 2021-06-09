Community outreach will feature free items, services

HICKORY — United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach Church will host an Everything Free Community Outreach on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brown Penn Recreation Center ball field at 735 Third St. SW Hickory.

They will have many things to give away including used furniture, mattresses, and box springs in good condition, new "Big Dog" clothing, other gently used clothing, free haircuts, manicures, face painting, and a hot dog lunch for all. Furniture, mattresses, and box springs are first-come, so people should come early to tag the things they want. Exodus Works can deliver these items in the Hickory city limits for $15.

During the event, COVID vaccines will be provided by StarMed Healthcare, and the Hickory Branch NAACP will be on hand to register people to vote. Music will be provided by the Exodus choir along with powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration. It will be a family friendly affair with games and other fun activities for children.

For more information contact the Rev. Reggie Longcrier 828-962-8195 revlongcrier@exodushomes.com or the Rev. Susan Smith 828-962-8196 revsusansmith@gmail.com.