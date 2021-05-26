Community leaders speak on need for change one year after George Floyd's murder

Government, civic and religious leaders gathered at Samuel Davis Field in Ridgeview on Tuesday night to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder with continued calls for change.

Floyd, a Black man, died under a white police officer's knee in Minnesota. His death sparked protests across the nation last May.

The event, organized by the Catawba County Democratic Party, included remarks by Hickory City Councilman David Williams and representatives from Catawba County Public Health, the Hickory and Catawba County NAACP branches, Exodus Homes and other organizations.

Speakers reflected on the need for more progress while also expressing optimism for the future.

“Change is gonna come because looking out at this crowd right here, I’m seeing change, change in the making,” Williams said. He added: “Social change, economic change, change to the justice system — that’s what we’re all here for. We’re not going to let George Floyd’s … death be in vain.”

Williams also said the need for change was personal to him as a Black man.