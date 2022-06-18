Community invited to Summertime Lunch-and-Learns

NEWTON — The Catawba County Library, in partnership with the Backpack Program and the Community Kitchen of The Corner Table, will provide weekly lunch-and-learn sessions at 111 Herman Sipe Road in Conover, near Oak Grove Mobile Home Park. The Library to Go will offer books and resources as you enjoy a free, hot meal on-site. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The series of summertime lunch-and-learns will be available every Wednesday from June 22 through Aug. 24. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and noon, and the Library to Go will be set up for browsing between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Stop by early to check out all the library resources on display and power up your brain as well as your body.

The Library to Go offers:

• A specialized librarian to offer assistance with technology, job applications and resume building, reader’s advisory, and other resources

• Books for all ages

• Playaway audio and book kits

• Downloading free Overdrive and Hoopla ebooks, audio, music, and movies

• Internet access

• Robotics and virtual reality devices and programs

• Furniture for lounging and exploring resources

This partnership will also provide food at all seven branches from June 6 through Aug. 22 to bridge the gap during the summer months when school is out and families don’t have access to food bags from the Backpack Program. Food bags will be available to all for pick up.

For more information about The Corner Table, visit www.thecornertable.org or www.facebook.com/thecornertablenc.