Community invited to learn about mystery

CLAREMONT — Did Jean Laffite really live out his last days right down the road in Lincolnton?

Until now, much mystery surrounded this infamous pirate and privateer. Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough will discuss their book, "Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries," and offer an answer to the questions surrounding the end of this pirate’s life during an author visit to the Claremont Branch Library on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m.

This will be the second presentation and author visit Oliphant and Yarbrough have provided for the Catawba County Library System, and it is expected to be a full house just as it was at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library this past March. Oliphant and Yarbrough will have copies of "Jean Laffite Revealed" for sale at the event and will accept cash or credit cards.

"We are very excited to offer another presentation about our findings related to the pirate Jean Laffite in the Piedmont of North Carolina because his recently discovered connection to the state is so significant,” said Oliphant. “Our research journey, which took us to archival libraries, historical societies, museums and private collections in seven states over the course of two years, established proof that Laffite actually spent the last years of his life in Lincolnton, N.C."

This event is being offered by the Claremont Friends of the Library, in partnership with the Catawba County Library System.

