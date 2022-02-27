Community input sought on land development plan

CONOVER — The City of Conover invites the public to attend a Land Development Plan Update Community Input Public Form at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the Conover Station Community Room.

The City of Conover Land Development Plan is being updated from its 2003 edition. The plan is being updated to protect the quality of life in Conover and ensure that it remains a community where people choose to live, work, and play.

Citizens may also submit comments via online survey by visiting https://www.conovernc.gov/planning. The online survey will remain open for submissions until March 4.

People may also complete a paper copy of the survey by visiting Conover City Hall located at 101 1st St. East, Conover. Paper copies will also be available at the scheduled Community Input Public Forum.

For questions about the Land Development Plan or Community Input Forum, contact Conover Planning Director Erik Schlichting at 828-446-1191 or via email erik.schlichting@conovernc.gov.