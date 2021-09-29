Community input requested for neighborhood plan

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Planning Department and the West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood Association continue to work on updating the existing West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood Plan, which was completed in 2000.

New neighborhood leadership and residents met with city staff and officials on Sept. 9 at West Hickory Baptist Church to receive updates on the process and review survey results. The neighborhood residents discussed the installation of new leaders in the near future.

Planning Department staff completed a windshield survey of the structural condition of every building in the neighborhood and conducted a property-by-property land use study.

Last summer, the neighborhood association worked with the Planning Department to formulate a neighborhood questionnaire, which was translated into Spanish and Hmong and sent out to over 800 property owners and businesses in the area.

The community-wide survey of the neighborhood was an initial step in revising the 20-year-old plan and garnered an impressive response rate of nearly 25 percent.

As work continues on the neighborhood plan revision and more meetings are planned for the future, the West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood Association seeks input from neighbors and community stakeholders.

For more information about the West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood, the neighborhood planning process, and/or information about how to be involved, contact Senior Planner Brian Burgess at 828-323-7422 or via email at bburgess@hickorync.gov.