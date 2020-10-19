Community helps 18-year-old cancer patient fix Jeep, keep fighting

Last summer, 17-year-old Mayson Archer was taking college courses at Catawba Valley Community College and working two jobs — full-time at a heating and air company and part-time at a grocery store on the weekends.
He was about to enter his senior year at Discovery High School in Newton. His life was planned, his grandmother Diane Hayner said.
That summer, while working heating and air, Mayson started to notice some back pain. It grew and grew, and the pain started to spread down his legs, Hayner said. In July 2019, the family started seeking help. The family visited specialists, a family doctor and emergency rooms until, almost a month after looking for help, an ER doctor at Catawba Valley Medical Center knew what to test for: cancer.
Mayson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
After months in the hospital and several rounds of intense chemotherapy, Mayson went into remission in December 2019, Hayner said.
This September, he found out he relapsed, Hayner said. He’s back at Brenner Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with the support of his family, his grandparents Diane and Skip Hayner and his mother and father Stacey and Ron Archer.
“It is devastating to watch what these kids go through,” Diane Hayner said. “I think it’s hard, too, on the caregivers.”
Still, the driving force through Mayson’s battle has been Mayson, she said. Whenever his family and caregivers grow weary or lose hope, he bolsters enthusiasm. “It’s actually Mayson who has been the strongest one of all of us because if anyone starts to tear up he informs us that nobody is going to cry,” Hayner said.
Now, Mayson faces months more of chemotherapy, at the end of which he hopes to enter remission and get a bone marrow transplant.
Support Local Journalism
One thing that helps him push through, and keeps him looking to a future outside the hospital, is his Make-A-Wish gift: a 1992 Jeep to call his own.
During his first round of chemotherapy in 2019, the foundation reached out to him to fulfill his wish. The Jeep was at the top of his list.
As he and his friends were entering their senior year, it was all they could talk about. Instead of buying one of his own like his friends, Mayson faced senior year in the hospital and at home.
Last year, his family found a 1992 Briarwood Jeep Cherokee for Mayson and his grandfather to work on together, but the car turned out to have more problems than they hoped. The people at the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other sponsors wanted to change that.
Many have stepped up to help repair the car, including Redline Automotive in Newton, which donated parts for the Jeep and Steve White Motors in Newton — where employees spent countless hours and donated parts to replace the car’s engine, brakes and other parts, Hayner said.
“Somehow Steve White saw something on Facebook about Mayson and invited him to come to the shop,” Hayner said. “They were giving him a sweatshirt and shirt with the Jeep logo on it. That’s how that all started and then Mayson was telling them he was having problems with his Jeep. They offered to have him bring it in and take a look and help him. … They did so much for that Jeep to get it ready.”
That support has meant a lot to the family, Hayner said.
“You don’t realize how many people will reach out even when they don’t know who they are,” she said. “People want to help.”
To help with Mayson’s growing medical bills, the family has a GoFundMe page called #MaysonStrong and a blog about Mayson at www.maysonsgotthis.com.
Hayner said with the support of his friends, the community and the staff at Brenner, the entire family is able to persevere.
“I really want to thank everyone we could,” Hayner said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.