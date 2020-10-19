Community helps 18-year-old cancer patient fix Jeep, keep fighting

Still, the driving force through Mayson’s battle has been Mayson, she said. Whenever his family and caregivers grow weary or lose hope, he bolsters enthusiasm. “It’s actually Mayson who has been the strongest one of all of us because if anyone starts to tear up he informs us that nobody is going to cry,” Hayner said.

Now, Mayson faces months more of chemotherapy, at the end of which he hopes to enter remission and get a bone marrow transplant.

One thing that helps him push through, and keeps him looking to a future outside the hospital, is his Make-A-Wish gift: a 1992 Jeep to call his own.

During his first round of chemotherapy in 2019, the foundation reached out to him to fulfill his wish. The Jeep was at the top of his list.

As he and his friends were entering their senior year, it was all they could talk about. Instead of buying one of his own like his friends, Mayson faced senior year in the hospital and at home.

Last year, his family found a 1992 Briarwood Jeep Cherokee for Mayson and his grandfather to work on together, but the car turned out to have more problems than they hoped. The people at the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other sponsors wanted to change that.