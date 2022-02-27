Community grants available through foundation

Religious entities, including churches, congregations and other houses of worship and/or faith-based organizations, are encouraged to apply for funding to support social outreach and charitable service programs to benefit the community-at-large. Requests for annual fund or capital campaigns may be considered but are not encouraged. Capital renovations and improvements to existing structures are allowable requests.

“These grants provide an opportunity for our nonprofits to grow their local impact,” said Lee Rogers, Unifour Foundation Endowment president. “Their work makes the Unifour region stronger and we’re honored to support them.”

For more information, contact Jeanne Dairaghi, NCCF donor engagement officer, at jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-618-6060.

The Unifour Foundation Inc. was created in 1996 with the proceeds from the sale of the Hickory Merchants Association's credit reporting company to Equifax. The Unifour Foundation Endowment was then established with the North Carolina Community Foundation in 1998. The Unifour Foundation Endowment promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba.