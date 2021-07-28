Community grants available from foundation

HICKORY — The board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Special consideration will continue to be given to applications that focus on early childhood development, mental health, and/or substance abuse. Grants typically range from $1,000 to $2,500.
Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 24, at noon.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Michelle Kirby, board president. “We are excited to partner with our nonprofit community to continue supporting the Catawba Valley.”
For more information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Catawba Valley Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The CVCF was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of the Catawba Valley.
The CVCF board advises the Catawba Valley Community Endowment to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members in live and work in the Catawba Valley, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Kirby, board members include Beth Rogers (secretary), Suzan Anderson, Tamara Coley, Beth Deal, Becky R. Gibbons, Gary Herman, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, Brice Melton, Ralph Prestwood, Lilly Skok Bunch, Angie Story, John Teeter, and Jamie Treadaway.
The Catawba Valley Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.