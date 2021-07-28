Community grants available from foundation

HICKORY — The board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Special consideration will continue to be given to applications that focus on early childhood development, mental health, and/or substance abuse. Grants typically range from $1,000 to $2,500.

Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 24, at noon.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Michelle Kirby, board president. “We are excited to partner with our nonprofit community to continue supporting the Catawba Valley.”

For more information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.