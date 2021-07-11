Community garden setting for family activities

NEWTON — When the Catawba County Library launched its first Tails & Tales in the Garden event in early June, a crowd of more than 125 people streamed in for the return to in-person programming.

On Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m., the library will host the third event in the popular four-part series. It takes place in the community garden at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.) and promises to immerse you in the two main features of this year’s Summer Learning theme: animals and storytelling.

Kids will enjoy a bilingual read-aloud session with colorful picture books, and they’ll have time to play games, make crafts, and take part in other activities. They’ll also have the opportunity to learn about animals as they interact with ponies and miniature horses from Rising Hope Farms and Sharp Riding Academy. Music will play, sidewalk chalk will be available, and the whole family can hang out and relax for an evening.

As a special treat, George Place, director of the Catawba County Cooperative Extension, will be leading kids through a fun obstacle course as he helps them develop a love of fitness.