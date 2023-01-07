Community, fun and camaraderie at the heart of Newton-Conover Community Bands

A group that first organized as a place for former Newton-Conover High School band students to congregate and play music is back after a two-year hiatus.

Newton-Conover Area Community Bands returned in 2022 after sitting out the pandemic. Now, the group is preparing for 2023 with an open invitation to musicians of all ages and skill levels.

Coordinator Ted Neely, a retired band director, said the community bands are an opportunity for players to make music and have fun.

“Being together, (the) camaraderie and making music, all of that is important,” Neely said. “People have experienced this stuff through their high school bands, and (this is) an opportunity for them to experience that again.”

For Neely, conducting the concert band allows him to continue his passion after retirement.

“Once you lead a band and become a conductor, when you retire, you miss that,” Neely said. “Your major instrument changes from being whatever you play — (for example) I play trombone. Your major instrument becomes the band. Then you retire and you have no more major instrument. … So I really felt like this was a way to play a role like that again.”

The group is made up of two bands: the concert band and the jazz band, which is directed by Nickey Horner, according to a press release Neely shared.

This year, Neely aims for the bands to be more in the public eye and to emphasize that both bands are open for anyone to join.

The concert band tries to capture a variety of musical styles, Neely said. The best received music is often pop-oriented songs that the audience recognizes.

“Last year, we did a medley from the musical ‘Grease,’” Neely said. “This year we’re going to do a tune called ‘More Cowbell.’ It’s got a lot of pop songs like ‘(Don’t Fear) The Reaper’ and ‘Low Rider.’”

The concert group also does Spanish marches, which are always fun, Neely said, because they involve instruments such as castanets and cabasas. “Things that are different for our American ears,” Neely said.

Because it started as a Newton-Conover High School alumni band, Neely said it has been more like a bubble until now, with the majority of players being alumni.

Many musicians who played before chose not to return for various reasons, he said. One has a grandchild, Neely said, and does not want to give up his Sunday afternoons.

There were 46 players in the concert band and 25 in the jazz band in 2022, Neely said. For 2023, Neely said 82 people have already signed up for the concert band, and 31 for the jazz band.

Musicians are welcome to play in one or both bands, Neely said.

“You can never have too many,” Neely said. “It is a community group. It is there to serve a purpose for community members, so there really is no cap.”

All instruments are welcome, but Neely said the concert band could use more bass clarinets, bassoons and French horns. The jazz band, he said, needs more saxophones and a bass guitarist who is able to read jazz charts.

Rehearsals are practically every other Sunday from Jan. 8 to March 12. The concert band practices from 2-3:30 p.m., and the jazz band practices from 3:45-5:15 p.m.

Those interested in joining can email Neely at newtonconovercomband@gmail.com.