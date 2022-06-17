Community event offers health care resources

NEWTON — PACE@Home will host a community event on Tuesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s day center, located at 1915 Fairgrove Church Road in Newton.

The event will provide free health care resources from local organizations including the Catawba Valley Health First Center and Alzheimer’s Association. They will share information about the importance of self-care and the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Starmount Health will also be on site offering a free vaccine clinic.

The event will also include a food drive for PACE@Home participants who are struggling with the rising cost of food. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will provide a medication drop-off site to dispose of any unwanted medications and First Class Document Destruction will provide a shred container for documents that need safe disposal.

Gas Up Food Truck will have tasty meals available for purchase during the event.

“We’re trying to do our part to promote health and wellness,” says Executive Director Emily Jones. "Our goal is to share valuable information and resources to help our community live healthier lives."

PACE@HOME is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. It is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant.

This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980 or TTY: 800-735-2962.