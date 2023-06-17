CONOVER — Conover Farmers Market manager Randy Montrie is asking folks to save the date. From 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 24, the Conover Farmers Market, in the parking lot of the Conover Post Office, will celebrate Community Day.

There will be all the usual market offerings — locally grown fruits and vegetables, crafts, baked goods, meat, eggs, the Fat Cat Coffee and Pelican Shaved Ice trucks, and so on — but there also will be a bunch of great stuff going on.

The Conover Police Department will be on hand for medication take back, whereby market goers can safely dispose of medicines they’re no longer taking. Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance to help families create kids’ IDs, which will include fingerprinting, and members of the Conover Fire Department will be on site with a fire truck all clean, polished and company ready, so children can examine it, crawl all over it, and maybe even ring a bell or toot a loud horn.

If attendees happen to have some canned goods to share, they are asked to take three or more cans to the market manager. Each person who donates food will receive a $5 token to spend at the market. All the cans will be donated to the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) where they’ll go into bags and boxes of food for families and individuals who can use a little help creating nutritious meals.

Keeping everyone toe-tapping happy will be musician and frequent farmers market entertainer Keith Williams, who, according to Randy, “does a great Willie Nelson.” Williams will play music from the 1960s and 70s and “will let you get on stage and sing along,” Montrie pointed out.

Besides the food trucks already mentioned, there will be a new one on the scene, the Tweet for Faith Waffle truck. Montrie said they offer other foods in addition to waffles.

Since June 24 will be the fourth Saturday of the month, the Catawba County Library System’s mobile library, known as Library to Go, will be at the market, with books, of course, and the opportunity to sign up for library cards, naturally, but also ready with a collection of technology tools, such as laptops, iPads, robotics and virtual reality devices and programs.

“People of Conover and surrounding have been good to support the market,” said Montrie, sharing the market’s goal of giving back to residents by holding special events, such as Community Day. In May, the Conover Farmers Market hosted a Farm Ag Event. Students from the Future Farmers clubs at St. Stephens and Bunker Hill High Schools manned booths with the Bunker Hill young people selling flowers and the St. Stephens students distributing educational materials. Montrie said they’re hoping to return in November for Conover’s Christmas Market where they’ll sell poinsettias they grow between now and November.

Also during the Farm Ag event, market attendees enjoyed a petting zoo that included a camel and yak, as well as farm animals: horses, goats, sheep and so on.

“The whole idea of the Farm Ag Event was to make the public aware of the importance of supporting local farmers and farmers markets,” said Montrie, who with his wife Nancy Montrie own and operate Crooked Barn Veggie Farm, a chemical-free gardening farm in Newton.

All in all, Community Day ought to have around 40 vendors in the Conover Post Office parking lot. Marketgoers can use SNAP/EBT and WIC and senior vouchers to buy fruits and vegetables.

This special event is made possible by the support of Conover Hardware at 101 2nd St. SW in downtown Conover.

For more information about the Conover Farmers Market, a 501 © (3) organization, visit www.conoverfarmersmarket.org.