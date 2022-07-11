Community dance party planned in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Center will host a “Dancing Under the Stars” community dance party on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.
Cost is $10 per person, tax included, and will be collected at the door.
Dirk Myers II will provide DJ music, and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle, or just moving to the music. Myers is the instructor of The Hiddenite Center’s ballroom dance class series.
Concessions will be available for sale during the dance with all proceeds going to The Hiddenite Center.
Call 828-632-6966 for more information.