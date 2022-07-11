 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community dance party planned in Hiddenite

  • 0

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Center will host a “Dancing Under the Stars” community dance party on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Cost is $10 per person, tax included, and will be collected at the door.

Dirk Myers II will provide DJ music, and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle, or just moving to the music. Myers is the instructor of The Hiddenite Center’s ballroom dance class series. 

Concessions will be available for sale during the dance with all proceeds going to The Hiddenite Center.

Call 828-632-6966 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert