HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is hosting a "Ready Set Soar" open house event Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those attending the open house will meet all of CVCC’s programs of study leaders, take a campus tour and attend breakout sessions on topics like financial aid, disability services, athletics and student clubs.

There will also be a food truck rodeo so attendees can grab lunch during the day.

The first 500 attendees to register will receive a free T-shirt.

Prospective students and their family members should check in between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on March 25 at the CVCC Tarlton Complex.

For more information on the open house and to register, visit bit.ly/redhawkopenhouse.