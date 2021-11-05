 Skip to main content
Community breakfast for veterans offered

Area veterans are invited to attend a breakfast in their honor this Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8-9 a.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory.

The event is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, and Carolina Caring.

In addition to the breakfast, the morning will include a program to pay tribute to veterans' service, featuring guest speaker the Rev. Larry Williams, U.S. Air Force veteran.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, at 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.

