Community bands seek new members for upcoming season

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover Area Community Bands are preparing for their 2023 season and looking for new members.

The community bands welcome players of all ages and experience levels, from high school students to those with decades of experience. Members are not only from Catawba County, but also from the surrounding counties including Burke County, Caldwell County, Alexander County, Iredell County, and Lincoln County.

The concert band repertoire is varied and usually includes marches, concert band standards, medleys of Broadway/movie tunes, patriotic/folk music, and hymn tunes. Ted Neely, a retired Catawba County Schools band director, and Haskew Smith, a retired band director from the Newton-Conover City Schools, conduct the concert band.

The jazz band’s repertoire includes Big Band standards, swing, bebop, jazz rock and tunes from the great American songbook. Nickey Horner, band director at Maiden High School, conducts the jazz band. The bands rehearse on selected Sunday afternoons in the band room of Newton-Conover High School.

Rehearsals will be Jan. 8, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26, and March 5 and March 12.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the Betty Blackburn Auditorium at Maiden High School. The concert is free and open to the public. This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

If interested in joining one or both bands, visit the Facebook page (Newton-Conover Area Community Bands) or contact Ted Neely via email, newtonconovercomband@gmail.com.