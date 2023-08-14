NEWTON — The Newton-Conover Area Community Band is preparing for something new — a performance season in the fall. The fall of 2023 will be the band’s first fall season.

The band was founded in 2005 by Jim Stocker, who was band director at Newton-Conover High School at the time, as an alumni band. It was part of the city of Newton’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The band’s usual season runs from January through March or April. Current community band leaders Ted Neely and Haskew Smith brought up the idea of a fall season to last year’s community band. Based on the members' positive responses, plans were made to attempt a new season in the fall of 2023.

The rehearsals will be held on Sunday afternoons in the band room at Newton-Conover High School.

Rehearsals will be Sept. 10, 17 and 24; Oct. 8, 15 and 29; and Nov. 12.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Betty Blackburn Auditorium at Maiden High School.

The band is always looking for new members.

“There is more to the community band than preparing for a concert," says Neely. “It is a great opportunity to come together to experience, celebrate, and enjoy making music for the fun of it.”

The Community Band welcomes players of all ages and experience levels, from high school students to those with decades of experience. Members are not only from Catawba County, but also Burke County, Caldwell County, Alexander County, Iredell County, Lincoln County, and others.

If interested in participating in the fall season, visit the band's Facebook page (Newton-Conover Area Community Bands) or send an email to newtonconovercomband@gmail.com. Since the fall season is new to the organization, there will only be a concert band. The jazz band will be offered again in the band’s usual season starting in January 2024.

This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.