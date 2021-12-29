Community band lists upcoming rehearsal dates

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover Area Community Band has released the rehearsal dates for the 2022 season. Rehearsals will be Jan. 9 and 23; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; March 6, 20 and 27; and April 3.

The groups rehearse on Sunday afternoons in the Newton-Conover High School band room. The concert band rehearses from 2-3:30 p.m. and the jazz band from 3:45-5:15 p.m.

The concert is tentatively set for Sunday, April 3. Location of the concert is to be determined.

This is the community band's 16th season.

The community band welcomes players of all ages and experience levels, from high school students to those with decades of experience. The concert band repertoire is varied and usually includes marches, concert band standards, medleys of Broadway/movie tunes, patriotic/folk music and hymn tunes. Ted Neely, band director at Mill Creek Middle School, will be the primary conductor of the concert band.

The jazz band’s repertoire includes big band standards, swing, bebop, jazz rock and tunes from the great American songbook. Nickey Horner, band director at Maiden High School, conducts the jazz band.

Amateur instrumentalists of all ages are invited to join. Anyone wanting to join the Newton-Conover Area Community Band this season should contact Ted Neely at NewtonConoverComBand@gmail.com.