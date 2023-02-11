HICKORY — The Community Appearance Commission recognized six recipients of the 2022 Beautification Awards at a reception on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Atrium at Hickory City Hall.

The commission annually accepts nominations from the community and presents awards to individuals and groups who have made an outstanding effort in crafting, developing, and maintaining a beautiful property either through landscaping or renovations and/or restorations to a building within the Hickory city limits. The commission also recognizes litter cleanup efforts in the community through the new Litter Quitter category.

Following are the 2022 Beautification Awards winners:

Residential Renovation or Restoration

• David and Sharon Crosby, 924 6th Avenue Drive NW

• Mark and Dana Tuttle, 323 7th Street SW and 330 6th Street SW

• Randy and Kim Turner, 2333 Springs Road NE

Non-Residential Renovation or Restoration

• Atriax Group, 703 Main Avenue SW

Litter Quitter

• Todd Byrd

Special Award - Nonprofit

• Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, The Cottages at Ridgeview community, 1st Street SE / 3rd Avenue SE

The mission of the Community Appearance Commission is to enhance the appearance of the City of Hickory by advising on and implementing programs of general community beautification. Members help coordinate the activities of individuals, agencies, and organizations (public and private) whose plans, activities, and programs bear upon the appearance of the city.

For more information about the Community Appearance Commission and its Beautification Awards, call 828-323-7422.