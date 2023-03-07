HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its March branch meeting on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. The group will meet at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church.

Featured speaker for the meeting is Jerisha Farrer, local community advocate and recent applicant for a vacant Hickory City Council seat.

Additional Items on the agenda will include:

• An overview of upcoming programs and activities

• Formation of youth council

• Task force tweaks

• Opportunities for attendants to identify how they can best support the branch, such as join a committee

• Focus on membership

This meeting is open to the public. All members, friends and concerned citizens are invited to attend at Hartzell Church located at 465 South Center St. in Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.