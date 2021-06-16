CommScope revamping, investing in plants

CommScope is investing $50 million in its two Catawba County production plants. The investment resulted in 100 new jobs.

The cable, antennas and network equipment manufacturer is expanding to meet growing demand for fiber optic cable, according to a news release from CommScope. The demand is growing because of growth in broadband and 5G internet, the release said.

“We’re regularly seeing the need for additional bandwidth across our global networks, whether at home, at work or on the move,” Fiona Jenkins, vice president of human resources at CommScope, said in the release. “Remote working in some capacity is here to stay and everyone is streaming more. All of these trends push network operators to invest in more fiber cable and its high speeds to bolster their networks.”

The $50 million investment will go toward equipment and changing and optimizing CommScope’s Catawba and Claremont plants without changing the exterior footprint.

CommScope is hiring to expand production and replace some retiring employees, according to the news release.

“We provide attractive pay and benefits on day one, development and growth opportunities and a strong culture of integrity, innovation collaboration and more,” Jamie Brown, vice president of global manufacturing, said in the release.

